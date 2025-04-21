Argentinian goalkeeper Hugo 'El Loco' Gatti dies aged 80

HQ

Hugo Orlando Gatti, Argentinian football player with a career spanning 24 years as a goalkeeper, died on April 20 in a hospital in Buenos Aires, due to pneumonia. He had been hospitalized in February due to a a broken hip.

Nicknamed "El Loco Gatti" (Madman Gatti), he was a legend in Argentina, holding the record of most appearances in first division, 765, between 1962 and 1988.That includes playing for both River Plate (between 1964 and 1968) and Boca Juniors (1976 to 1988), the two biggest clubs in Buenos Aires with one of the largest rivalries in football.

He also made 52 international appearances. His goalkeeping style, usually leaving the penalty area to challenge opponents, was truly innovative at the time and proved to be very influential.

When he retired, he became a prominent figure in the media in Argentina and later Spain, where he moved in 2010, collaborating with the popular TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones, where he expressed his support for Real Madrid and his president Florentino Pérez.