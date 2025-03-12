Argentine GP: times and how to watch the second race of the year in MotoGP

HQ

MotoGP season continues, two weeks after the 2025 opener, which saw the Márquez brothers making history, with Marc Márquez in particular being the frontrunner to reconquer the title that he won seven times between 2013 and 2019.

For the second race weekend, riders will move to Argentina, after its abscence last year due to cuts by president Javier Milei. You can follow it from TNT Sports in the UK, Canal+ in France, Sky and DF1 in Germany, Sky in Italy, DAZN in Spain PlaySports in Belgium, and 3 Sport in Denmark. You can read the full list of MotoGP broadcasters here.

When to watch MotoGP Argentinian GP

Unlike Formula 1 in Australia, the MotoGP this weekend will air almost on "prime time" in Europe: the race will be on Sunday afternoon.



Practice 1: Friday, March 14 at 14:45 CET, 13:45 in the UK



Practice 2: Saturday March 15 at 14:10 CET, 13:10 in the UK



Qualifying 1: Saturday March 15 at 14:50 CET, 13:50 in the UK



Qualifying 2: Saturday March 15 at 15:15 CET, 14:15 in the UK





Sprint: Saturday March 15 at 19:00 CET, 18:00 in the UK



MotoGP Race: Sunday March 16 at 19:00 CET, 18:00 in the UK



After Argentina, the MotoGP will move to North America, for the Circuit of the Americas in Austin on March 30. See the full MotoGP calendar and all the teams and drivers here.