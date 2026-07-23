Argentine fans are cancelling Spanish artist Rosalía for a brief social media slip, some call for boycott and refunds

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Spanish superstar Rosalía is set to begin a new tour of concerts in Argentina on August 1, beginning with four concerts at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires. However, after a post she shared on her social media, thousands of Argentine fans are "cancelling" the artist, many trying to get a refund on their concerts, and some even pushing for a full-on boycott of the Spanish artist.

Rosalía reposted a video of the now popular influencer Mia Khalifa, listening to La Perla, one of the most famous songs in Rosalía's recent album LUX. Khalifa supported Spain in World Cup, and in the video she posted "how life sounds now that the perlas have been defeated", with several Spanish flags, happily singing Rosalía's song, with "las perlas" referring to Argentina football team, celebrating their loss.

Many Argentine fans saw this video as derogatory and as a mockery to the Argentina national team and therefore to the entirety of Argentina, with thousands of accounts on social media criticising, insulting her, and urging for a boycott on the Spanish singer in the still heated ambience after the World Cup final.

Rosalía quickly deleted the post, but it had already been seen by millions of her followers: the damage was done, so she posted an apology on Instagram. "I clicked share because La Perla was playing and I didn't even read what it said, my bad. Sorry", Rosalía wrote with the Argentina's flag in the background, adding that she only has love for Argentina.