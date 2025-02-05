Argentina to withdraw from World Health Organization, following United States example

HQ

After Donald Trump's executive order to withdraw the United States from the World Health Organization (WHO), Argentina has officially followed suit. President Javier Milei's decision to leave the WHO was confirmed today by Manuel Adorni, a spokesperson for the Argentine presidency, who explained that the move reflects significant differences with the organization.

Milei, who has voiced strong opposition to international bodies influencing national sovereignty, particularly in health matters, criticized the WHO for its pandemic responses, including what he called "unsubstantiated lockdowns." In a press release, the Argentine President's Office justified the decision by claiming that the WHO promoted "endless lockdowns without scientific support to combat COVID-19."

Milei further took to social media, where, in a post on X, he labeled the WHO as the "ideologists of the caveman lockdown" and called it a "nefarious organization that executed the largest social control experiment in history." The government also emphasized that Argentina does not rely on WHO funding, so the decision will not impact the quality of health services.

While some, like Buenos Aires Health Minister Nicolás Kreplak, argue that international health cooperation is vital, the government stands firm in its belief that organizations like the WHO should be re-evaluated for their relevance and effectiveness. At the moment, the WHO is still reviewing Argentina's exit and the president's comments.