Argentina thrashes Brazil and secures World Cup 2026 qualification

Argentina has thashed Brazil in the first superclásico since November 2023. Raphinha's words ("We're going to thrash them, on and off the field if necessary") are chasing him now, as not only he didn't score, they were the ones that got thrashed: it was their largest defeat against Argentina since 1964.

For Brazil, this is now the fifth match between the two rivals without winning: the last time the Canarinha won Argentina was in July 2019. It's clear Brazil, the only nation capable of winning five World Cups, is nowhere near where they need to be if they want to be competitive for next year's World Cup, after falling in quarter-finals in the last two editions. Despite the quality of players and the goal-making instinct of Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo, Raphinha or Matheus Cunha, coach Doríval Júnior, like Fernando Diniz before him, have failed to build a team, they are fragile defensively and failed to create any meaningful attempts: only one shot on target -their only goal by Matheus Cunha- versus 7 shots on target by Argentina: goals by Julián Álvarez, Enzo Fernández, Mac Allister and Giuliano Simeone, Cholo's son, in his first goal with Argentina.

With the victory, Argentina confirms their presence in World Cup 2026, as they lead the qualifiers: 31 points, with 10 wins, 1 draw and 3 losses since the 18 matchday format began in September 2023. Brazil will probably secure their place in the World Cup, but they are fourth with 21 points, same points as Uruguay, 3rd, and Paraguay, 5th. The six best teams get qualify, thanks to the extended format of 48 nations, that has helped other unlikely participants.