Ares finally joins the war in Hades II

Hades II has just released its second major update, giving us access to the final portion of the Olympus path, as well as the long-awaited introduction of Ares, the god of war.

Speculation on Ares had been constant since he appeared to be missing at the game's Early Access launch. Some had thought him missing, others believed he'd been tempted by Cronos. Now, we know he's here to help, and as in the first game is ready to offer you all the boons you need to succeed.

As The Warsong Update is a major patch for Hades II, there are a lot of changes to dig through. From weapon alterations to new bosses and interactions, you can find an extensive list of the patch notes here. Also, check out the sweet trailer below: