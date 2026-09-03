ArenaNet introduces the playable species in Guild Wars 3

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During this summer's Summer Game Fest, ArenaNet had a real surprise in store, announcing Guild Wars 3. It's set to be released for PC and PS5 in 2027, 15 years after its predecessor. It's considered something of a prequel and will take place over 1,000 years before the original Guild Wars.

This time, the adventure is set in the region of Orr, and the idea is that we'll take on the role of the Vaelwarden to protect the world. Now, the developers have shared more details about the races we'll be able to play as in the adventure - and it's clear that there will be a number of rather unique options.

Check out the video below for a look at the selection, and feel free to let us know in the comments which one you like best.