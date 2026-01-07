Area-51 presented by Alienware at CES

HQ

CES 2026 also gave us the Alienware Area-51 desktop computer, sporting an AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D, currently the fastest gaming CPU on the market.

It's designed with positive airflow pressure, with 360mm AIO being the largest to be ordered but the 80L case has room for 420mm as well.

Features include a standard ATX motherboard "specifically for the Area-51" with aluminium heatsinks and engineered with 10+2+2 phase voltage regulation.

Unlike most others, it will use the 12V power standard, and comes with either 850Watt or 1500 Watt PSU.

The case comes with seven RGB zones and has a steel-reinforced door with tempered glass panel, and an external controller for the lightning, fans, and I/O. There is space for 2x2.5", 1x3.5", and 3xM.2 Storage including storage caddies, and all fans have removable dust filters.

Depending on the graphics card chosen, it will weigh up to 34.5kg.

