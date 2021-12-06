Are you Gamereactor's new staff writer?

HQ

We are adding to our expanding Gaming Empire, and are looking to hire someone in the UK to be part of our UK editorial workforce, and we are looking for someone who is:



Passionate about gaming, technology, and entertainment



Living in or close to London



Interested in making gaming journalism their way of life



Excited to work in an international environment



Curious about working for a company with a flat hierarchy - Scandinavian style



Not afraid to fly - there will hopefully be many events in the future in a variety of countries



What we are looking for and will expect candidates to do:



Strong English proficiency, we will rely on you for a lot of proof reading



Broad interest in many platforms and genres, the ability to tell a story about both indie and AAA titles



Relevant educational background



Relevant work experience is preferred



Pleasant to work with and a documented field experience from a major media outlet



Your duties will entail:



Creating reviews of video games, related hardware, and movies and series if needed



Assisting the HR, Marketing and IT departments in translations and proof reading



Helping out with news writing and sourcing



Working with and assisting the GRTV team with creating video content



Producing on-camera content, be it video interviews, streams, or voice-overs for video reviews etc.



Aiding in running the Gamereactor UK social media channels



Assisting the Global Editor-in-Chief with research and dedicated stories



Helping out with prioritisation and keeping level-headed with frequent and tight deadlines



The delicate details:



Full Time employment, 40 hours a week



Salary according to and determined by qualifications



Ability to keep confidential and embargoed information close to the chest is often required, even from family and friends



High level of flexibility can sometimes be required - but goes both ways



Big chance of attending Gamescom, E3 and other large scale events



If you're interested in applying for the role, be sure to send an application, including a CV and cover letter to [email protected]