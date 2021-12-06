Are you Gamereactor's new staff writer?

We are adding to our expanding Gaming Empire, and are looking to hire someone in the UK to be part of our UK editorial workforce, and we are looking for someone who is:
- Passionate about gaming, technology, and entertainment
- Living in or close to London
- Interested in making gaming journalism their way of life
- Excited to work in an international environment
- Curious about working for a company with a flat hierarchy - Scandinavian style
- Not afraid to fly - there will hopefully be many events in the future in a variety of countries
What we are looking for and will expect candidates to do:
- Strong English proficiency, we will rely on you for a lot of proof reading
- Broad interest in many platforms and genres, the ability to tell a story about both indie and AAA titles
- Relevant educational background
- Relevant work experience is preferred
- Pleasant to work with and a documented field experience from a major media outlet
Your duties will entail:
- Creating reviews of video games, related hardware, and movies and series if needed
- Assisting the HR, Marketing and IT departments in translations and proof reading
- Helping out with news writing and sourcing
- Working with and assisting the GRTV team with creating video content
- Producing on-camera content, be it video interviews, streams, or voice-overs for video reviews etc.
- Aiding in running the Gamereactor UK social media channels
- Assisting the Global Editor-in-Chief with research and dedicated stories
- Helping out with prioritisation and keeping level-headed with frequent and tight deadlines
The delicate details:
- Full Time employment, 40 hours a week
- Salary according to and determined by qualifications
- Ability to keep confidential and embargoed information close to the chest is often required, even from family and friends
- High level of flexibility can sometimes be required - but goes both ways
- Big chance of attending Gamescom, E3 and other large scale events
If you're interested in applying for the role, be sure to send an application, including a CV and cover letter to [email protected]