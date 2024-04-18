Are we in the golden age of gaming adaptations? We ponder the question on the latest Gaming Gossip

HQ

The current trend in Hollywood seems to revolve around adapting video games. We're seeing various shows and movies based on games making their arrival, with tons more planned for the foreseeable future. So, are we entering into the golden era of adaptations, or are we already there? We discuss precisely this in the latest episode of Gaming Gossip.

With Fallout now behind us, Knuckles almost here, Borderlands in the summer, Arcane's second season this autumn, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 coming this December, Minecraft next year, a live-action The Legend of Zelda in production, a The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel in development, and so much more, we share our thoughts on the adaptation space and whether it is just a bubble or a sign of what the future will hold.

You can find all of this in the latest episode of Gaming Gossip below.