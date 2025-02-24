Are viral AI POV videos spreading inaccurate history?

HQ

If you're a frequent TikTok scroller, you may be familiar with accounts like POV Lab and Time Traveller POV, which post videos showcasing the apparent point-of-view from different people throughout history.

From the Black Plague to the destruction of Pompeii, these videos show AI-generated environments and in the words of Dan, the creator of POV Lab, do so in order to portray the "idea of seeing the past through a first-person perspective felt like a unique way to bring history to life."

Dan and Hogne - the creator of Time Traveller POV - spoke with the BBC, with Hogne adding that his videos can teach people about "cool parts of history and helping them learn something new."

However, historians aren't incredibly impressed with the videos. Dr Amy Boyington called the videos "amateurish," pointing out inaccuracies like train tracks running through a street in the middle of the Middle Ages.

Historian and archaeologist Dr Hannah Platts also isn't a fan, saying that the videos ignore things we already know from history. "Due to Pliny the Younger's eyewitness account of the eruption, we know that it didn't start with lava spewing everywhere so to not use that wealth of historical information available to us feels cheap and lazy," she said.

Despite them not being accurate, the videos still earn millions of views on TikTok, which point to them potentially having the power to manipulate how the audience will understand history. But, even with all that, historians still see a merit in the videos, with Dr Boyington saying they can act as a gateway into history.

So, if you see an AI POV video on your TikTok feed and enjoy it, be sure to do your further reading.

