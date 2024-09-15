Are they listening to your Worship?

HQ

A gameplay trailer has been revealed by Chasing Rats for their upcoming cult simulator game Worship.

I expect it'll be tough for them to break through, given the massive success of Cult of the Lamb, but Worship has a few tricks up its robed sleeves - my favourite being the blood magic spells which bring colour to its black and white world:

I definitely think that, in among all of the enemies, different classes of spells, and general aesthetic of the game there' something new, and really cool here. What do you think? Is Worship catching your eye or is it just jumping on CotL's coattails?