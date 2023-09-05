Are these the best two weeks of Game Pass ever?

HQ

Microsoft has announced a new round of titles coming to Game Pass during the upcoming two weeks. While it's definitely fewer than usual, we still think it might be a candidate to the best round yet - with four either great or very promising additions.

Here is the full list of what is coming and when:



Gris (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Today



Starfield (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - September 6



Solar Ash (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - September 14



Lies of P (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - September 19



As usual, there are also other perks and new things being added to Game Pass, something you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to and end and there are also titles leaving the subscription service. Make sure you play these before September 15, or buy them as you have up to 20% discount as a Game Pass subscriber.