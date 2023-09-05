Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Are these the best two weeks of Game Pass ever?

There are certainly fewer games than usual, but all of the additions have either received great ratings or seem extremely promising.

Microsoft has announced a new round of titles coming to Game Pass during the upcoming two weeks. While it's definitely fewer than usual, we still think it might be a candidate to the best round yet - with four either great or very promising additions.

Here is the full list of what is coming and when:


  • Gris (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - Today

  • Starfield (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series S/X) - September 6

  • Solar Ash (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - September 14

  • Lies of P (Cloud, Xbox, and PC) - September 19

As usual, there are also other perks and new things being added to Game Pass, something you can read more about on Xbox Wire.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to and end and there are also titles leaving the subscription service. Make sure you play these before September 15, or buy them as you have up to 20% discount as a Game Pass subscriber.



