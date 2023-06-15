Are the Outriders devs making a new Gears of War?

It's been two years and some change since Outriders launched, so many of us have been wondering what People Can Fly has been working on besides the Worldslayer expansion. Square Enix said it hoped the game would be the start of a major franchise, which is why Outriders 2 was a popular theory. Now we have another one.

The Polish financial site Interia Biznes reveals that People Can Fly has been hired by Microsoft to make a game codenamed Project Maverick. We're not told much besides that, except for the budget being between $30-50 million and that it's based on an intellectual property owned by Microsoft.

That leaves us plenty of room to speculate, but the best guess would without a doubt be a game in the Gears of War universe. I say that because the Polish studio did the PC port of Gears of War and co-developed Gears of War: Judgment with Epic Games. The developers have also just made brutal shooters (except for their support on Fortnite), so I highly doubt it's Viva Piñata 2 or anything like that.

What do you think and hope it is?