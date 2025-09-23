Are the Game of the Year nominees already obvious? We discuss on the latest The Gamereactor Show episode

HQ

It's getting to that time of the year where we spend all of our time discussing which games are the best of the bunch. Yep, awards season is nearing, and while The Game Awards for one will happen in December, it does feel as though the main contenders are already clear.

With games like Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Split Fiction, Donkey Kong Bananza, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, and Hades II launching soon, it does seem like the top titles of the year and the awards-hopefuls have arrived.

So, with this being the case, and with some promising projects like Ghost of Yotei on the way, Alex and I talk about which games we expect to lead the pack and likewise which ones we think might face snubs due to when they launched or likewise simply not being able to match the rest of the pack, like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Monster Hunter Wilds, Mario Kart World, Doom: The Dark Ages, Borderlands 4, and more.

Check out the latest episode below or on your podcast provider of choice, be it Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.