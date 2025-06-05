Are Tears of the Kingdom and Breath of the Wild worth checking out on Switch 2?

HQ

You won't hear any harsh words from me if you don't fully understand the gradual rollout of updates to older Switch games with the promise that they will perform better technically on Switch 2. In principle, there are three different ways in which games are upgraded, each with its own exceptions.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom belong to the most comprehensive category, as you can either buy them as dedicated Switch 2 games in the now recognisable red box, or purchase the technical upgrades digitally via an expansion on the Switch eShop. Since these upgrades are paid for regardless, we can clearly expect a fairly comprehensive redefinition of each game's foundation, right?

Breath of the Wild remains a masterpiece.

Well, that's also true with some modifications, but let's first try to understand what distinguishes these more expensive Switch 2 versions from the original Switch versions:

Both games run at 1440p/60fps in docked mode, which is then upscaled to 4K using DLSS

In handheld mode, this drops to 1080p/60fps

Both docked and handheld modes support HDR

Our tests show that loading times have been reduced by more than half

Zelda Notes is a feature that only works via the Nintendo Switch app, so you need to have your smartphone with you when you play, but it offers a range of different features

First and foremost, it is important to note that there are no groundbreaking graphical upgrades here, although those that are present can be crucial to your enjoyment of both games. The higher resolution helps with both sharpness and draw distance, which really benefits both games in terms of how terrain and navigation shape the joy of organic exploration, and it is both necessary and a delight to experience both games at a stable 60fps. Whether it's Hyrule Castle in Breath of the Wild or the gradual lighting in The Depths in Tears of the Kingdom, the key resolution and frame rate improvements are noticeable throughout both games and are omnipresent regardless of activity.

In terms of the games themselves, there is no extra content here as such, and the two Breath of the Wild expansions are not even included in this more expensive Switch 2 edition - they still have to be paid for separately, which seems particularly cheeky. But my opinion of each of these games, and Tears of the Kingdom in particular, is now clearer than ever; both are among the best games ever made, and experiencing them in a way where the technology facilitates these amazing experiences, rather than limiting them, is a really good excuse in itself.

Both of these games are masterpieces, and this is clearly the best way to play them. That means that if you can get these updates for free, which is available through Nintendo Switch Online at first, then that's a nice gesture. But for those of you who are somehow considering whether these upgrades are worth the higher price, the simple answer is "no."

But precisely because I consider both games to be masterpieces, I feel well equipped to assert that the update itself, and the idea of re-releasing them on Switch 2 at a higher price than the original, is not really justified by these improvements. Whether new content, new built-in features in the games themselves, or something else entirely would have been necessary is difficult to say, but the bottom line is that these games are too expensive for what Nintendo is offering.

But it is Tears of the Kingdom in particular that benefits from the extra horsepower.

And that brings us to Zelda Notes, which offers a wealth of features that would have significantly improved the game, but precisely because they exist separately and require you to dual-wield devices to make use of them, it makes them less effective. Navigation lets you set a destination and then receive voice-based directions like a GPS, but in practice it feels extremely counterintuitive to put down your controller, or the entire console, to set a destination, and having the voice guide you also feels strange. The new Voice Memories are a wonderful addition with new insights from the original voice actors, but again, it's so awkward to have your smartphone out while playing a game, especially when all of this could have been implemented relatively easily directly into the game's existing user interface.

Zelda Notes is one of the most curious, strange, and downright bizarre additions I've seen from Nintendo in many years, and I simply can't imagine using any of these features regularly.

It sounds like I'm giving both games a hard time, but I assure you it's out of love, and especially respect for how fantastic, memorable, and meaningful both are to me. If you already know you want to revisit Hyrule, both versions shine brighter and sparkle even more on Switch 2, but as a re-released product at a higher price, Nintendo doesn't justify the trade-off with content, features, or technical improvements.