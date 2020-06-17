Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Are Resident Evil 7 and Devil May Cry 5 getting next-gen ports?

A new rumour has surfaced from within the rumour mill and it's suggesting that Resident Evil 7 and Devil May Cry 5 will be released for next-gen formats.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was released in January of 2017, and you can read our review right here. For a long time, an industry insider called Dusk Golem (or Aesthetic Gamer) has been spreading rumours about the Resident Evil series. Just recently Resident Evil Village was announced, and pretty much everything that Dusk Golem had previously stated was true.

Now Dusk Golem is at it again. This time he/she has stated on Twitter, that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Devil May Cry 5 are getting next-gen ports. He/she didn't say much else besides that, but hints that there will be more info regarding these next-gen ports in a few weeks time.

Devil May Cry 5 was released in March 2019, and you can read our review about the game right here.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Related texts

Resident Evil 7: BiohazardScore

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
REVIEW. Written by Sam Bishop

"The shift to the first-person perspective really adds to the immersion, drawing you deeper into the horror."



Loading next content