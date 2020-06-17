Are Resident Evil 7 and Devil May Cry 5 getting next-gen ports?

You're watching Advertisements

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was released in January of 2017, and you can read our review right here. For a long time, an industry insider called Dusk Golem (or Aesthetic Gamer) has been spreading rumours about the Resident Evil series. Just recently Resident Evil Village was announced, and pretty much everything that Dusk Golem had previously stated was true.

Now Dusk Golem is at it again. This time he/she has stated on Twitter, that Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Devil May Cry 5 are getting next-gen ports. He/she didn't say much else besides that, but hints that there will be more info regarding these next-gen ports in a few weeks time.

Devil May Cry 5 was released in March 2019, and you can read our review about the game right here.