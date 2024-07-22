Are big publishers giving up on live service too quickly? Warframe boss seems to think so

HQ

More than ever before it feels like we're seeing live-service games pop up and either die or get shut down. If they don't see the same success as a Fortnite or Helldivers II (even though the player base has dropped off rather significantly there), publishers will often leave the project to die.

At least, that's the take of Digital Extremes CEO Steve Sinclair. Speaking to VGC, Sinclair outlined his thoughts on the problems with modern live-service. "They think the release is make or break, and it's not. They have a financial way to be persistent, and they never do it," he said. "It comes out, doesn't work and they throw it away."

"We've seen this with amazing releases that I think have massive potential, and I think they eject too soon," he continued.

It does seem like something needs to change in the world of live-service. Even with the odd hit breaking through the list of usual favourites, with live-service titles asking for time as well as your money, a lot of people simply can't play them all and so stick to the ones they know and love.

What do you think of live service today?