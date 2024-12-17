Are all Call of Duty titles preparing to join Xbox Game Pass?

HQ

The Call of Duty franchise is set to expand its presence on Xbox Game Pass. Since Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard, only two Call of Duty titles—Modern Warfare III and Black Ops 6—have been available on the service.

However, a recent post from CharlieIntel (a well-known website in the Call of Duty community that specializes in Call of Duty news, leaks, and guides) suggest that several classic Call of Duty games might soon be available on Xbox Game Pass. These include Call of Duty 1, Call of Duty 2, and Call of Duty 4. Additionally, Reddit users have discovered that titles such as Advanced Warfare, Ghosts, Black Ops III, and World War II have appeared in the Xbox PC app, hinting at their imminent arrival on Game Pass. While other fan-favorite games like Black Ops I and Black Ops II and recent Modern Warfare titles remain unconfirmed, their eventual inclusion seems likely.

What classic Call of Duty title are you most excited to see on Xbox Game Pass?