Arda Güler sends a statement regarding allegations that he suffers bullying at Real Madrid

Arda Güler, the 20-year-old Turkish midfielder from Real Madrid, has sent a statement to deny the allegations made by his former scouting chief, Serhat Pekmezci, who said that he was victim of "mobbing", or workplace bullying, at the Spanish club.

Serhat Pekmezci, the man responsible for Güler's signing with Fenerbahçe, said in a interview in Turkey that Güler was being bullied from the players. "It's not that he complained to me, but I knew this would happen. I told him to be patient", Pekmezci said. "There's a group there that hasn't been able to accept Arda; unfortunately, they're players with very big egos."

After his former scouter's words made headlines everywhere, Güler has sent a statement, denying the allegations, saying that he "followed with sadness the recent public statements".

"From my first day, I have been warmly welcomed by everyone at this club, and I have always considered this place a family. I am extremely proud to be a Real Madrid player and I wish to defend this badge for many more years," the Turkish said.

"We have a very strong team, and I feel happy and honored to share the dressing room with all my teammates. I kindly request that no attention be paid to any comments or reports, written or expressed, on this matter."