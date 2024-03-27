Arctic Camo Xbox controller is coming to Europe

HQ

Almost a year ago, a leak revealed that Microsoft was about to launch an Arctic Camo Special Edition controller for Xbox, and that it was available for pre-order in the US. Unfortunately, the controller also stayed in the US as the Xbox team clearly didn't think Europe had the need for winter camouflage (have they ever visited the Nordics?).

But now they've decided to launch the Arctic Camo Special Edition controller in the rest of the world as well, and it's already available. You can check out more images and information over at Xbox Wire, and head over this way to place your order of you feel like treating yourself to a cool Easter egg with something really nice inside.