Arctic Camo Special Edition controller coming for Xbox

It's already available in the US.

There is no shortage of good looking Xbox controllers, but more is of course better and now it's time for yet another one. This one hasn't been officially announced quite yet, but it is available through the American Microsoft Store where you also can find several images of the beauty - so we'd say it's obviously the real deal.

This one is called Arctic Camo Special Edition and seems to be a regular Xbox Series S/X controller priced $69.99. If the name sounds familiar, it's probably because a similar pattern with the same name was also available for Xbox One a couple of years back, but Microsoft clearly thought Xbox Series S/X needed winter camouflage as well.

What do you think of this design?

