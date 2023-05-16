Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Archer to conclude with its 14th season

The animated series will be ending with the upcoming season.

While we instantly think about The Simpsons, Family Guy, South Park, and so on, when talking about animated shows that never seem to end, Archer is another that can easily slot into this conversation. Following 13 seasons so far, the witty spy series has delivered all kinds of bizarre and unusual outings over the years, but unlike the previously listed shows, Archer will actually be looking to wrap up with its upcoming season.

As reported on by The Hollywood Reporter, we're told that the upcoming 14th season will be the final one for the animated series, and that while production on this season is still underway, the show is expected to return to Hulu for viewers in the US on August 30.

As for when the series will make its way to regions without this service, that has not been revealed as of yet, but usually Hulu shows come to Disney+, in regions without Hulu, soon after their original US release dates.

