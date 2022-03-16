Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Netflix Russia conflictElden RingPlaystation announcementsUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 210 Tricks Elder Ring
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

Arceus is now in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

To meet the Legendary Pokémon in-game you do need to have a Pokémon Legends Arceus save file.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Legendary Pokémon Arceus is now available to encounter, meet, and catch in the Pokémon Diamond/Pearl remakes, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl. Revealed as part of the latest patch notes for the games, it has been noted that you can come across the ancient pocket monster, albeit with the catch of needing to have a Pokémon Legends Arceus save file to do so.

In order to begin the Arceus encounter, players will need to grab the Azure Flute, which will be found in their starting bedroom, and then take this item to the Spear Pillar at the peak of Mount Coronet, wherein the encounter will be prompted.

If you haven't played either Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl or Pokémon Legends Arceus, you can check out what we thought about both games in our linked reviews.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl

Related texts



Loading next content