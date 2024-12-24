Arcane's success on Netflix doesn't boost League of Legends revenue

HQ

The Netflix series Arcane, based on the wildly popular game League of Legends, may have captivated audiences worldwide, but it hasn't translated into a financial boon for Riot Games, according to a report from Bloomberg. Despite the show's critical acclaim and its significant cultural impact, Arcane has failed to generate the expected boost in revenue for League of Legends, a title that has seen a steady decline in player numbers over recent years.

Riot Games poured a hefty $250 million into the creation of Arcane, a two-season animated series. While Netflix and Tencent contributed around $6 million per episode, this only covered about half of the production costs. Despite the hype, Arcane was designed to draw new players to League of Legends, yet the influx of new users quickly fizzled out. Many newcomers, lured by the series' popularity, abandoned the game due to its steep learning curve and competitive community, which proved less welcoming to newcomers.

As a result of these disappointing figures, Riot Games has been forced to reconsider its business strategy. Earlier this year, the company made cuts to its entertainment division, including the departure of key executives. Industry experts suggest that this shift reflects Riot's renewed focus on its core product: League of Legends. With resources redirected away from entertainment projects, the company is now prioritizing the game's development and monetization efforts.

