Arcane's Ella Purnell is joining the Fallout TV series

The Fallout TV series has bolstered its cast a little further, by adding the British actress Ella Purnell to the team. Previously known for her role in the drama series Yellowjackets, and also as the voice of Jinx in Netflix's Arcane series, Purnell will be joining the adaptation of Bethesda's iconic post-apocalyptic game series in a currently unannounced role.

As Variety reports, Purnell's character is described as "upbeat and uncannily direct with an all-American can-do spirit. But an intensity in her eyes says she might just be a tiny bit dangerous."

Otherwise, Purnell will also be starring alongside Walton Goggins, who was previously announced to be appearing in the Fallout TV series beforehand.

As for when the Fallout show will premiere, no release date or window has been shared as of yet, but it is mentioned that production is set to begin later this year, with the show most likely set to stream on Amazon Prime.