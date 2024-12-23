Arcane writer hopes for more characters in League of Legends

HQ

In a recent interview with GamesRadar, Arcane writer Amanda Overton shared that she and the team always hoped to see more of the show's original characters make their way into League of Legends. Overton specifically pointed out Mel Medarda, the powerful mage from season two, as one of the most likely characters to join the game. She explained that Mel's unique powers, especially her ability to mirror and defeat even the most powerful mages, would translate well into a League of Legends champion.

Although no original Arcane characters have yet been added to League of Legends, Ambessa Medarda, Mel's mother, recently joined the roster, making fans wonder if Mel might not be far behind. Leaks suggest that Mel could be one of the first new champions to arrive in 2025, though Riot Games has yet to officially confirm the rumors.

Overton emphasized that Mel's character arc was always meant to revolve around her magical powers, and the team knew her abilities would be something truly unique. The writer also mentioned how interesting it was to give Mel a mirror-like power that could overcome any opponent, even the most powerful magic users, making her a compelling character to bring into League of Legends.

As the League of Legends community continues to grow, fans are eager to see which Arcane characters might make the jump from the show to the game. Whether it's Mel or someone else, the possibility of new champions from Arcane is exciting for players everywhere.

Would you be excited to see Mel Medarda in League of Legends, or do you have another Arcane character you'd love to play as?