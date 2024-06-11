Arcane shows Jinx fight Vi in season 2 trailer

HQ

Many believed that Riot and Netflix were just giving us a quick reminder that the second season of Arcane comes in November when we got a cool poster earlier this month, and that we wouldn't hear or see more for a while. Fortunately, that's very far from the case.

We finally have the first official teaser trailer for Arcane season 2, and it brings both good and sad news. The good news is that the show keeps on looking incredible. Not just in terms of presentation, but also the story. The sad news is that the trailer also makes it clear that this marks the end of Arcane.

Arcane ending after the second season doesn't mean those of us hoping for more shows based on the League of Legends universe are out of luck, however, as it's reiterated that they are working on spin-offs, movies and more with the talented animators at Fortiche.

Which characters do you hope get the spotlight in future shows and movies?