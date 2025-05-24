Arcane showrunner on what's next for Vi and Caitlyn: "You never know"

HQ

When Arcane wrapped up and concluded at the end of 2024, many were left speechless and curious about what will come next for animated League of Legends. There have been reports about follow-up or spinoff projects, but as per how these will or could affect the main Arcane cast is unclear until we get something concrete in relation to them. That hasn't stopped fans from asking questions though.

While attending Variety's conversation at Alhambra Gallery Nucleus, fans asked the question about what the future will hold for Vi and Caitlyn. Showrunner and executive producer Christian Linke responded by telling fans essentially that the door has been left wide open.

"Well, that's a tough one. I have to say no comment, because ... you never know. That's a shitty answer, but it's in your favor."

Screenwriter Amanda Overton then expanded on this by adding, "These characters are very young in the show. They're like 20 or whatever. We haven't seen Vi, or frankly Caitlyn, become adults yet. The show was them becoming adults. Now they get to ask themselves, 'Who am I when I don't have anyone to protect? Because all she did the entire show was try to protect someone besides herself.

"Figuring out who Vi is and what she wants, and how she fits into being a cop, and who she decides to fight for and why — those are stories we have not yet explored at length. Is she a gumshoe investigator? Are they a crime-fighting duo? Do they go out to the wider world and encounter other champions? That would be dope and fun. I want Vi to get to see more of the world."

Essentially, we could be seeing both characters popping back up in an animated form in the future, the question is when or where...?