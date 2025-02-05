Arcane: Season 2's soundtrack has surpassed 1.1 billion streams

HQ

It turns out Arcane's second season wasn't just massively popular on Netflix among critics and fans, the League of Legends adaptation was also a huge hit among music lovers around the world too.

This has been confirmed by Riot Games, as in a press release we're told that the soundtrack for the second season of the show has now surpassed a whopping 1.1 billion streams around the world. The soundtrack was released in full on streaming platforms on November 23, meaning in the just-over two months that have followed, the soundtrack has proven to be a very big hit among fans, so much so that it climbed all the way to second on Billboard's Global 200 Soundtracks chart too, beating out the likes of the Moana films' soundtracks and even Mufasa: The Lion King.

The soundtrack also peaked at 26th on the Top 200 Albums chart, and since its debut has accounted for 60 million streams in the UK alone, with the track "What Have They Done to Us" amassing 17.2 million global streams, which is no doubt a driving force for its newly released version.

We'll have to see how this translates to the physical market, as the soundtrack will be getting a physical version this spring, which also includes various new remixes and extra features.