Two months ago, Netflix and Riot revealed that season 2 of Arcane will arrive sometime in the fourth quarter of 2024. Now we know the month.

Because Riot and Fortiche joined Netflix Geeked Week to confirm that Arcane's second season will start on Netflix in November next year. Unfortunately, the teaser trailer we've received only confirms Jinx and Vi is back, so we'll have to settle with knowing the continuation of their story is still one year away.