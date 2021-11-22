HQ

After an impressive streaming debut, it has been revealed that Arcane: League of Legends has been greenlit for a second season. It's unclear when this second chapter of the animated series will air, but we can understand Netflix and Riot Games' eagerness to announce it so early. The show is currently in the second-place spot of Netflix's Global Top 10 list of English language TV shows and it has been viewed more than 34 million times.

In a statement, Arcane co-creators Christian Linke and Alex Yee said: "We're beyond happy about the positive response to Arcane's first season and are working hard with the creative wizards at Riot and Fortiche to deliver our second installment."

A short teaser for the show's second season can be watched here.

Thanks, IGN.