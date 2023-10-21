Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Arcane

Arcane is officially part of League of Legends lore

The animated series is canon, says Riot Games.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Riot Games has been rather tight-lipped about how its animated series, Arcane, connects to the wider League of Legends world of lore. Thankfully, this has finally been put to bed in a confirmed statement from one of Riot's own.

Taking to X, League of Legends executive producer Riot Brightmoon, stated: "Arcane and League are part of the same Runeterra canon. Not everything is perfectly aligned and we'll address that slowly over time".

Riot is currently working on a second season of Arcane, so no doubt this means that in the follow-up episodes there will be a better degree of continuity between the show and the game's lore. Likewise, no doubt further steps will be taken in the game's development to create a more coherent narrative overall.

Arcane

Related texts

0
Arcane - Season 1

Arcane - Season 1
SERIES. Written by Ben Lyons

Riot Games' animated show might just be the best piece of content on Netflix in 2021.



Loading next content