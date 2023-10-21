Arcane is officially part of League of Legends lore

Riot Games has been rather tight-lipped about how its animated series, Arcane, connects to the wider League of Legends world of lore. Thankfully, this has finally been put to bed in a confirmed statement from one of Riot's own.

Taking to X, League of Legends executive producer Riot Brightmoon, stated: "Arcane and League are part of the same Runeterra canon. Not everything is perfectly aligned and we'll address that slowly over time".

Riot is currently working on a second season of Arcane, so no doubt this means that in the follow-up episodes there will be a better degree of continuity between the show and the game's lore. Likewise, no doubt further steps will be taken in the game's development to create a more coherent narrative overall.