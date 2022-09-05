Arcane is an Emmy award-winning series

HQ

We loved Arcane. You can clearly tell that by reading our review of the Netflix animated series right here. And judging by the show's rating on IMDb, so did a lot of fans (it's currently the 24th highest-rated show of all-time on the website). This appreciation has also carried forward into award ceremonies it would seem, as Arcane is now an Emmy award-winning series.

The ceremony took place over the weekend, where Arcane was granted with the honour where it beat out the likes of The Simpsons and What If...?, to become the first streamed series to earn the award. Following the result, the show's Twitter account put out a tweet that stated:

"Honored doesn't even begin to describe how we feel about winning the #Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program.

Thank you to our incredible team at @RiotGames and Fortiche, the @TelevisionAcad, and the greatest fans (yes, you) for making this possible."

Have you seen Arcane? Do you think it deserves its Emmy?