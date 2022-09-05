Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      Arcane is an Emmy award-winning series

      It's the first streamed series to win the award.

      HQ

      We loved Arcane. You can clearly tell that by reading our review of the Netflix animated series right here. And judging by the show's rating on IMDb, so did a lot of fans (it's currently the 24th highest-rated show of all-time on the website). This appreciation has also carried forward into award ceremonies it would seem, as Arcane is now an Emmy award-winning series.

      The ceremony took place over the weekend, where Arcane was granted with the honour where it beat out the likes of The Simpsons and What If...?, to become the first streamed series to earn the award. Following the result, the show's Twitter account put out a tweet that stated:

      "Honored doesn't even begin to describe how we feel about winning the #Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program.

      Thank you to our incredible team at @RiotGames and Fortiche, the @TelevisionAcad, and the greatest fans (yes, you) for making this possible."

      Have you seen Arcane? Do you think it deserves its Emmy?

      Riot Games


