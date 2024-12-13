Arcane creator plans spinoffs focusing on individual characters

HQ

Christian Linke, co-creator and showrunner of the critically acclaimed Arcane series, has revealed his plans to expand the universe by focusing on individual stories for specific League of Legends characters. In an interview with The Direct Linke explained that while a third season of Arcane is unlikely, there is a strong desire to continue exploring other, smaller stories.

Linke emphasized that Arcane is just the beginning of a larger journey, and that the team and future projects will be very different in tone and style. Some may be more playful while others may be far more serious and darker.

While specific details about which characters (or areas) will take center stage in the future have yet to be revealed, Linke has previously mentioned Noxus, Demacia and Ionia as possible sources for future stories. However, we can expect it to be many years before we see the fruits of their labour, as Linke says it is crucial to find the right people, vision and story for each new project.

