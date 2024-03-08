Arcadian trailer sees Nicolas Cage as a survivalist

HQ

Nicolas Cage has been on one hell of a run when it comes to his recent movies. In the past eight to ten years, he's put out film after film that will grab your attention even if it's not the most critically acclaimed work out there.

Cage's next venture is a film called Arcadian. He stars as a doting father in the near future, where the world has been turned upside down by creatures that attack humanity at night. Luckily, Cage has trained his two sons to survive as well as he can, so he's got some backup.

Arcadian is set to release on the 12th of April in theatres, adding to the growing list of horror movies coming out around Spring this year.