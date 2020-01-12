Cookies

Arcadeo customisable 10-zone Haptic chair unveiled at CES

Feel your gaming experiences like never before with the new Arcadeo Gaming Chair.

Do you have 800 dollars spare that you'd be happy to spend on a gaming chair? If so, then Arcadeo has the product for you.

Specifically, the company has a new product called the Arcadeo Gaming Chair, which has 10 haptic transducers built into the spine and seat of the chair. A 16 core processor takes the audio signal and turns it into vibrations. The connection is via USB-C, and is platform-independent, meaning that even your favourite HBO show will provide haptic feedback.

It has memory foam on top of the transducers, which can be adjusted via an app, and the chair comes in two sizes. And yes, it also comes with RGB LEDs. Check it out below.

