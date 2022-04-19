Arcadegeddon leaves Early Access and gets cross-platform on July

HQ

Arcadegeddon, IllFonic's co-op shooter, is leaving Early Access this summer. On July 5, the PS5 and Epic Games Store versions will be updated for free, accompanied by the new Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions, all of them available for €29.99 for new players.

In this title, players must fight as a team or solo to save the Gilly's arcade from Fun Fun Fun Co, an evil mega-corporation that has sabotaged the game that kept the place open. Through this cooperative adventure, players can team up with up to 3 friends from any platform thanks to cross-play, discovering up to 6 different biomes and defeating never-before-seen enemies with the 35 weapons available.

This title aims to preserve the arcade feel, so Nighthawk Interactive will release physical versions of Arcadegeddon for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S (Smart Delivery) later this summer. Users will start the adventure from scratch, regardless of whether they played Early Access or not, but those who have already played will be rewarded with a cosmetics pack for their character and the arcade they'll be defending, plus a five-day XP booster and a bounty booster.

"Since we had fewer physical events to get player feedback, Early Access was key in order to refine Arcadegeddon", said Charles Brungardt, CEO of IllFonic. "We want to thank everyone who helped us make this action-packed experience a reality with their input. In fact, I'd like to remind you that there is still time to earn rewards by purchasing the Early Access version before its official release".