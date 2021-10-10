Arcade Paradise delayed to 2022, new gameplay trailer revealed

HQ

Developer Nosebleed Interactive and publisher Wired Productions just released a gameplay trailer called "Rags to Riches", showing the gameplay for this 90's-fuelled retro arcade adventure. You'll play as Ashely, child of the laundromat's owner, trying to turn the family laundromat into the ultimate arcade metropolis.

As we previously reported, the game was scheduled to arrive on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch in 2021. However, it seems that Arcade Paradise has been delayed. At the end of the trailer, we can clearly see a phrase saying that it's now "coming spring 2022".

On a side note, if you're interested in Arcade Paradise and would like to give it a try, its demo can be downloaded for free

from Steam right now, as Steam Next Fest is in full swing.

Thanks, gematsu