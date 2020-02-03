Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Front page
news
Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Arc System's Granblue Fantasy: Versus landing next month

The studio's latest 3D beat 'em up is shaping up really well, and it's coming to the US next in early March.

Publisher Xseed has just revealed the North American release date for Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and it won't be long before fighting fans can get their hands on the game.

If it's not on your radar already, Granblue Fantasy: Versus is a 3D fighting game in the style of classic 2D anime, and it comes from developer Arc System Works (Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle, Dragon Ball FighterZ). According to the announcement, it'll land on March 3 in the US, which will likely be the same for European territories (however, Marvelous Europe has not confirmed that as of yet).

The game is set to release on Playstation 4 and will feature eleven characters at launch. The wording of the publisher and the fact that Cygames is responsible for the Granblue fantasy brand suggests that fans can look forward to DLC fighters and additional content - although so far that has only been communicated in Japan.

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Granblue Fantasy: VersusGranblue Fantasy: Versus

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Related texts



Loading next content