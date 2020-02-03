Arc System's Granblue Fantasy: Versus landing next month

Publisher Xseed has just revealed the North American release date for Granblue Fantasy: Versus, and it won't be long before fighting fans can get their hands on the game.

If it's not on your radar already, Granblue Fantasy: Versus is a 3D fighting game in the style of classic 2D anime, and it comes from developer Arc System Works (Blazblue: Cross Tag Battle, Dragon Ball FighterZ). According to the announcement, it'll land on March 3 in the US, which will likely be the same for European territories (however, Marvelous Europe has not confirmed that as of yet).

The game is set to release on Playstation 4 and will feature eleven characters at launch. The wording of the publisher and the fact that Cygames is responsible for the Granblue fantasy brand suggests that fans can look forward to DLC fighters and additional content - although so far that has only been communicated in Japan.

You watching Advertisements