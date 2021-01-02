Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
English
Gamereactor
news
DNF Duel

Arc System Works announces new fighting game

The developer famous for Dragon Ball FighterZ has a lot planned for this year.

Arc System Works has a lot planned for this year with the upcoming Guilty Gear Strive, but also support for the runaway success of Dragon Ball FighterZ as well as new content for Granblue Fantasy Versus. But this doesn't prevent them from announcing another fighting game as well - Dungeon Fighter Duel.

It is based on the MMORPG Dungeon Fighter Online, and seems to have a fighter from each of the 16 classes present in that game. It is still very light on details about Dungeon Fighter Duel, but hopefully, we'll get to know more during the upcoming months. You can get a glimpse of some gameplay over here, and a couple of screengrabs from Twitter below.

DNF Duel
DNF Duel
DNF Duel

