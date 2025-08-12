ARC Raiders won't get another playtest before launch

HQ

Embark Studios is gearing up for the launch of its extraction shooter ARC Raiders, and is locking in to make sure that the game is ready for the 30th of October.

That means no more public tests. While there have been tests in the past to allow Embark to get player feedback, the studio has learned to keep expectations in check, and so it has been clear with fans on social media.

There also won't be a presence for the game at Gamescom. It seems largely there isn't much more for ARC Raiders to show. We've seen plenty of trailers, many people have played the game, and now it's just time to wait until October to get stuck in.

ARC Raiders launches on the 30th of October for PS5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S.