Arc Raiders will run a second Tech Test at the end of April

Developer Embark Studios has announced the second major Tech Test for its upcoming multiplayer extraction adventure, Arc Raiders. Ahead of the game eventually launching on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S later this year, this second test will enable players to check out the game and put it through the ringer in what is described as the "largest public test yet".

Tech Test 2 will commence on April 30 and run for five days until it ends on May 4. It will enable players on PC and consoles to experience the action, and will not only allow fans to hop into the Rust Belt to battle ARC machines and scavenge for loot, but it will provide a glimpse at a "wider range of ARC enemies, more weapons, gear, and gadgets, much deeper player progression and crafting systems, and a preview of ARC Raiders' upcoming Battle Pass."

Speaking about the second Tech Test, executive producer Aleksander Grøndal stated: "Over the past six months, we've worked hard to expand the core experience, based on community feedback. This is our chance to see how those changes perform at scale. We're especially eager to gather feedback on progression, the combat experience, cross-platform performance, and how the experience feels now that it's more expansive and layered."

As for how fans can register to partake in Tech Test 2, you can head to Steam if you intend to play via that platform, or head to the Arc Raiders website if you intend to check it out via consoles or the Epic Games Store.