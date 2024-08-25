English
Gamereactor
news
ARC Raiders

Arc Raiders will not be a free-to-play game despite being advertised as such

Everything was looking good for the game, but this is sure to be a roadblock for potential players.

HQ

Swedish game studio Embark has now decided to charge for its upcoming game Arc Raiders, despite previously announcing it as a free-to-play.

They have set a price tag of $40 and justify the change as follows: "You may recall that ARC Raiders was announced as a free-to-play game.

"Today we announced that ARC Raiders will be released as a $40 premium title.

"There are many reasons for this change, and they all boil down to our belief that a premium business model is better suited to the kind of games we build.

"A premium model allows us to create a more focused, balanced and engaging action and survival experience."

HQ

The game, which is a third-person action game, is expected to be released in 2025 for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X after several delays.

ARC Raiders

