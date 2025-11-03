Arc Raiders takes Steam by storm - 1.5 million copies sold in just three days

HQ

Swedish developer Embark Studios seems to have done the impossible and gained an impressive foothold with a brand new IP on a highly contested market. This according to Gamalytic who claim that Arc Raiders has sold more than 1.5 million copies in just three days. And that's only counting Steam. If correct this would translate to nearly 60 million dollars in revenue for the team.

Sure, there was plenty of indication prior to launch that the title would take off. But the sheer number of players that flooded in during the weekend even took Embark by surprise. Who had to put up a queue system in order to avoid overloading the servers. A truly amazing accomplishment for the team and hopefully they will be able to keep players interested and build on this initial success.

Are you currently playing Arc Raiders?