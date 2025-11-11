ARC Raiders still doesn't know its glass ceiling: More than 700,000 concurrent players, and still growing

HQ

Word of mouth seems to be having a big effect on ARC Raiders players. The title, which had managed to surpass 350,000 concurrent players in its first weekend on sale (and one million copies sold in the days since) has grown almost continuously since then.

Even now, not yet two full weeks into the game's release, Embark is celebrating the success of the launch by reporting over 700,000 concurrent players this second weekend, which Gematsu expands on by stating that over 4 million copies of ARC Raiders have already been sold between Steam, PlayStation and Xbox.

It's clear that ARC Raiders still has a long way to go before it finds its player ceiling. But while the streak lasts, the development team has shared a Thank You message on social media, which you can see below.

We really love ARC Raiders, and we at Gamereactor gave it our highest rating in our full review a few days ago. Have you played ARC Raiders?