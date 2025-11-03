ARC Raiders peaks at over 350.000 players over the weekend

HQ

Despite launching amid a flood of major releases — including Battlefield 6 and the free RedSec battle royale mode — ARC Raiders has proven over the weekend that it's off to a remarkably strong start.

While the game already had a solid number of concurrent players online by Thursday evening, that number continued to rise steadily throughout the weekend, ultimately peaking at 354,836 players on SteamDB.

This is particularly impressive considering the game isn't free-to-play, and we still don't know how well it has sold on PlayStation or Xbox.

Embark recently revealed a road map for the game, and also confirmed that they are working on several unannounced projects, that are all multiplayer-focused.