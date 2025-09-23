ARC Raiders is letting everyone hop on for a Server Slam next month

HQ

ARC Raiders, the upcoming extraction shooter from Embark Studios, has attracted quite a fanbase in previous betas and since its announcement. This popularity is a great thing for Embark, but it also comes with a potential challenge for the servers at launch.

Ahead of that launch on the 30th of October, ARC Raiders has shown off a new pre-order trailer that we'll be treated to a Server Slam on the 17th to the 19th of October. You won't need to have pre-ordered the game to take part, and it seems this test really is open to anyone who wants to give it a try.

A Server Slam is a bit like a beta, but the idea is to put the servers through the ringer with as many people as possible in preparation for launch. It'll hopefully be able to help combat any issues that might arise when ARC Raiders does arrive at the end of October.