Back at the last The Game Awards, Embark Studios announced a free-to-play multiplayer shooter called ARC Raiders. The game is coming from a developer led by former EA exec Patrick Söderlund, and while we never actually got a release date for the project, a new announcement has made it clear that it won't be coming in 2022 at all.

And this is because ARC Raiders has been delayed to 2023. The statement reads:

"We've made the decision to delay ARC Raiders to 2023.

ARC Raiders is an ambitious game, and we will be using this extra time to expand the experience, and allow it to reach its fullest potential.

We will be diving into more details as soon as we start to test the game more extensively with players.

The excitement around ARC Raiders since its reveal has been so encouraging for us, and we truly appreciate your support."

Embark Studios has yet to announce much other information about the game ever since its reveal, but a recent blog post from Söderlund on Embark's website did add that it's an "exceptionally compelling" game that "lends to many ways to play."