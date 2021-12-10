ARC Raiders gets unbelievably good looking first trailer

It's been a few years since Patrick Söderlund was boss at first DICE and then EA. In 2018, he started his own studio Embark with several veterans from DICE, and yesterday, we finally got to take a look at what they have been working on.

It turns out it's a free-to-play shooter called ARC Raiders in which we are fighting aliens known as ARC, who have some really cool war machines at their disposal. The graphics look completely insane, and if the gameplay is as good as it looks, we're in for a treat when ARC Raiders launches for PC, PlayStation and Xbox sometime next year.

Check out the stunning video below.